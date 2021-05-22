52-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Geauga County

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 52-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Geauga County Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on US 422 near state Route 282 in Parkman Township when it came upon a horse drawn buggy also traveling west on US 422.

The Sonata swerved to avoid the buggy, but glanced it, went left of center and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on US 422 head-on. Following the impact, the Elantra went off the south side of the road, troopers said.

The driver of the Sonata, identified as Michael Garrett, 52, of Burton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, the driver of the Elantra was transported to University Hospitals via medical helicopter for serious injuries while the five people in the buggy were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

