9-year-old girl, mom dies after Geauga County house fire

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A mother and her 9-year-old daughter have died after a fire in Geauga County.

The father and his son were able to get out alive after escaping through a window and are doing OK.

The fire happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Taylor Wells Road.

Firefighters from all over Lake and Geauga counties were called to the scene.

Hambden's fire chief said because of the smoke, firefighters were not able to get in the house.

He said this is a perfect example of why you need working smoke detectors.

"Everybody should check their house and make sure they have smoke detectors and they work. And if you live in Hambden and you don't have them, we'll give them to you if you come to the fire station," he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

