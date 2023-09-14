Cardinal Local Schools bus involved in fender bender near Middlefield; no students injured

A Cardinal Local Schools bus with about 20 students on board was involved in a minor crash Thursday morning; no one was injured, and the bus is back in service, the superintendent said.

The crash was a minor fender bender at Chipmunk Lane and Georgia Road near Middlefield, officials said.

The district posted this message on its website:

"Cardinal Local School District and their Families: This morning, one of our buses experienced a minor accident while enroute to school. All families of the students that were involved have been communicated with, and have reached their destination. If you have any questions please contact JES Building at 440.632.0261 x2 (Jordak Elementary School) or 440.632.0261 x6 (Transportation)."

