Cardinal Local Schools head coach under criminal investigation for allegedly changing student grades

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The head football coach at Cardinal High School is under a criminal investigation for allegedly changing the grades of students in other teachers' classes.

The coach is also an alternative learning supervisor. He has been the head coach for the last two years, the school district said.

"Currently, he is under investigation by the district and the Middlefield Police Department. [The coach] has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the District is unable to comment any further at this time," district officials told News 5.

According to the police department, the district reached out to authorities in march for a "teacher that was changing grades in other teachers classes."

The police department said it conducted an investigation and turned the case over to the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office for consideration.

Police said the case will be presented to a grand jury later this month.

