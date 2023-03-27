Chesterland church planning to host 'Drag Queen Story Hour' vandalized

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — A church in Chesterland that is planning to host "Drag Queen Story Hour" was vandalized by Molotov cocktails over the weekend.

Police were called to the Community Church of Chesterland around 1 p.m. Saturday for reported arson.

When police arrived, they found at least one incendiary device had struck the church, resulting in minor damage.

According to police, minor scorching was seen on the exterior of the church, and one of the church's signs was damaged.

The church was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 440-729-1239.

The Fairmount Group, which is organizing the event, released the following statement:

"The Church has a history of supporting and hosting Drag events successfully and peacefully. However, the recent political climate around anti-trans legislation has emboldened hate groups to use inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric, which has led to violence in some cases. The recent behavior of hate groups in Wadsworth, Ohio, along with news of a protest in Geauga County hosted by groups like the Proud Boys, has prompted the Church and event organizers to take additional security measures to ensure the safety of everyone ahead of the Drag Brunch and Story Hour on April 1."

The president of the Fairmount Group, Mallory McMaster, said the safety of their guests and the safety of those who come to legally exercise their first amendment rights are important.

RELATED: White supremacists protest supporters of Drag Queen Story Hour in Wadsworth

