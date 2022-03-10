Fat Daddy of Burton closed after overnight fire causes extensive damage

BURTON, Ohio — Fat Daddy of Burton restaurant, located at 14608 W Park St., is closed until further notice after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the Burton Volunteer Fire Department.

The Burton Volunteer Fire Department was alerted of the fire at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday by a resident who was walking in the area and reported smoke coming from the restaurant.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fire at Fat Daddy of Burton on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The fire was contained to the restaurant, which had extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Mutual aid companies throughout Geauga County helped control the fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fire at Fat Daddy of Burton on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

“Unfortunately we had a fire last night but thankfully no one was hurt. We were closed at the time. Stay tuned for further developments as we learn more. Thank you for your support,” sad Fat Daddy of Burton in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.