Firefighters respond to a house fire in Chardon Township

Kaylyn Hlavaty
6:38 AM, Nov 19, 2018
9:01 AM, Nov 19, 2018

Firefighters responding to house fire in Chardon.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Chardon Township Monday morning.

The fire started at a house located at the intersection of Thwing and Auburn roads.

AirTracker 5 was over the house where crews worked to contain the fire. Four people were taken to the hospital with their conditions unknown at this time, dispatch confirmed.

More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene.

No further information was given at this time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top