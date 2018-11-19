CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Chardon Township Monday morning.

The fire started at a house located at the intersection of Thwing and Auburn roads.

AirTracker 5 was over the house where crews worked to contain the fire. Four people were taken to the hospital with their conditions unknown at this time, dispatch confirmed.

Firefighters in Chardon are still on scene of a house fire at the intersection of Thwing and Auburn road. Intersection blocked by emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4Y2SI6eP89 — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) November 19, 2018

More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene.

No further information was given at this time.