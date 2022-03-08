Geauga County Sheriff's Deputy saves resident from smoke-filled apartment

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputy is being hailed a hero after he saved a resident with a disability from an apartment located next door to a burning unit on Linda Drive in Newbury Township.

Deputies responded on March 4 to a fully engulfed two-story family apartment.

Residents, who were able to exit the home safely, notified deputies outside the home that there was a disabled family member inside the attached apartment.

News 5 Cleveland. Geauga County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Wilson.

Risking his own life, deputy Michael Wilson entered the apartment that was starting to fill with smoke and located the family member inside his bedroom.

The family member was brought to safety.

