Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups asks for donations

Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups
Posted at 9:39 PM, Dec 29, 2022
BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups organization is asking for donations to their pantry.

The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is a group that is focused on the care and rescue of pregnant dogs, mom dogs with litters and puppies under six months old.

They rescue from all over Ohio and surrounding states.

There is no physical shelter and no staff, but instead are supplied by 120 volunteers who make the program work.

Items on their Amazon Wishlist include:

  • Medicated dog and cat shampoo
  • Bleach
  • Pet wound care
  • Bones
  • Toys
  • Dog food
  • Treats
  • Collars
  • Leashes

To donate, click here.

