Judge sets bond at $5 million for man accused of killing ex-wife in Chardon

CHARDON, Ohio — Judge Terri Stupica set bond at $5 million for the man accused of killing his ex-wife in Chardon on Wednesday night.

Steven Kurzinger, 36, of Willowick, has been charged with murder. He is the ex-husband of the victim, Alexandra Kurzinger.

Stupica ordered that Steven Kurzinger have no contact with the victim's family, including their children.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 7.

Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus provided an update on the case Friday morning.

"The fact that Kurzinger was in custody within an hour of the murder was remarkable," Niehus said.

What happened?

Chardon Police were called to Irma Drive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found Alexandra Kurzinger dead in the doorway of a home:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Chardon Municipal Court, Steven Kurzinger admitted to a witness that he killed his ex-wife, shooting her twice.

Officials do not believe anyone else was at the home at the time of the shooting.

According to the Geauga County Prosecutor, the house on Irma where the shooting happened is a Ravenwood Health home.

The organization helps people who need mental health or addiction treatment and recovery housing.

It is one of seven Ravenwood homes in the county.

The prosecutor said that the victim in this case didn’t live there for very long and had previously resided at a different Ravenwood home.

No children lived there, but the prosecutor said Alexandra Kurzinger and her ex-husband have children together.

Lake County court records show he filed for divorce in 2021, with online court records showing it was an active case as of last Friday, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday, the day after she was killed.

This is the first killing in Chardon since 2012.