Woman shot and killed in Chardon

Chardon Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

This is the first homicide in Geauga County since 2014.

Police were called to Irma Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the doorway of a home.

Chardon Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been focusing on the front yard of the house, using metal detectors to search for evidence.

Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus told News 5 that neighbors helped them identify a 36-year-old man who left in a car from the scene.

He was later arrested in Lake County.

Police said he is the former husband of the victim.

"I, I believe that this, this family has had some involvement with the police before, but it, you know, obviously this is a very initial look at inspection, this we get a lot of work to do here to determine what the relationships were," Niehus said.

He is being held at the Geauga County Safety Center.

Police said charges will be filed against them Thursday morning.