Large cloud of smoke billows from fire at Crash Champions auto body shop in Auburn Township

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Chardon Fire Department is responding to a large fire at Crash Champions Collision Repair in Auburn Township Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 9935 Washington Street for a vehicle that caught fire inside the building.

The department confirmed that additional vehicles caught fire.

Photos from News 5 viewer Stephanie Elliot show a large cloud of black smoke coming from the building.

Courtesy of Stephanie Elliott. Fire at Excaliber Auto Body shop in Auburn Township.

The 9900 block of Washington Street is closed to traffic.

No additional information has been released.

