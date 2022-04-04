Need dinner plans? Chardon Restaurant Week runs until April 9

CHARDON, Ohio — Need lunch or dinner ideas? Consider supporting a local business during Chardon Restaurant Week, which runs until Saturday, April 9.
Participating restaurants include:
- Square Bistro
- Bella Cucina
- Element 41
- NOCE Pizzeria
- Cleats Club Seat Grille
- El Patron
- Beans Cafe
- The Lodge at Bass Lake
- 7 Ladies Tea Parlor
- Congin’s Pizzeria
- Joey’s Italian Grille
- Hayashi Maple
- Buckeye Chocolate
- Brown Barn Tavern
- Capp’s Pizza
- Ianiro’s Bakery
- Chardon Tavern
- D is For Delicious
- Yangtze
- Spinner’s Diner
- China House
- Maggie’s Doughnuts
Click here for a list of specials and dishes offered by each restaurant.
“This year’s event is going to be really exciting since we have added a wider variety of dining options for people to choose from as compared to last year,” said Event Coordinator Joyce Perrico in a news release . “We are confident that this will become an annual community celebration that Chardon can be proud of.”
Save your receipts from any participating restaurant and email them to receipts4crw@gmail.com for a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.
