Need dinner plans? Chardon Restaurant Week runs until April 9

CHARDON, Ohio — Need lunch or dinner ideas? Consider supporting a local business during Chardon Restaurant Week, which runs until Saturday, April 9.

Participating restaurants include:



Square Bistro

Bella Cucina

Element 41

NOCE Pizzeria

Cleats Club Seat Grille

El Patron

Beans Cafe

The Lodge at Bass Lake

7 Ladies Tea Parlor

Congin’s Pizzeria

Joey’s Italian Grille

Hayashi Maple

Buckeye Chocolate

Brown Barn Tavern

Capp’s Pizza

Ianiro’s Bakery

Chardon Tavern

D is For Delicious

Yangtze

Spinner’s Diner

China House

Maggie’s Doughnuts

Click here for a list of specials and dishes offered by each restaurant.

“This year’s event is going to be really exciting since we have added a wider variety of dining options for people to choose from as compared to last year,” said Event Coordinator Joyce Perrico in a news release . “We are confident that this will become an annual community celebration that Chardon can be proud of.”

Save your receipts from any participating restaurant and email them to receipts4crw@gmail.com for a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.

