One man dead and child injured after accident involving horse-drawn buggy Saturday

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a car on Saturday night in Parkman Township that left one man dead and a child injured, according to Parkman Fire Chief Mike Komandt.

Officers responded to the westbound lanes on Route 422 around 5:45 p.m., where a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead, Komandt said.

The child was transported to Geauga University Hospitals and is in stable condition, Komandt said.

The operator of the car refused medical attention.

Parkman, Troy Township and Middlefield Township departments responded alongside Geauga County Sheriffs and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident remains under investigation.

