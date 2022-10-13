Small plane makes emergency landing in farm field in Chardon; no one injured

CHARDON, Ohio — A small airplane made an emergency landing in a farm field in Chardon due to a mechanical issue on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 5:54 a.m., OHSP was notified of the crash near the intersection of State Route 608 and Nauvoo Road in Middlefield Township, the release said. When troopers arrived on scene, they located the plane in a field northeast of the intersection.

The pilot, who was flying a 1976 Cessna 310R, was traveling from Morristown, New Jersey to Cleveland, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

The man made an emergency landing after the airplane experienced mechanical failure. He communicated with Cleveland air traffic control prior to the emergency landing.

The pilot was not injured in the crash.

The FAA will be conducting an independent investigation into the crash.

The Middlefield Fire Department and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene to assist.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.