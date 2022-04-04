WATCH: Closing arguments set to begin in 'Geauga's Child" trial

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Closing statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of a Euclid woman accused of putting her newborn baby, umbilical cord still attached, in a garbage bag and leaving it in the wood in Geauga County in 1993.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, of Euclid, the child’s mother, is charged with aggravated murder and murder.

On March 25, 1993, a newborn baby was found near Sidley Road in Thompson Township. The child was partially dismembered and still had his umbilical cord attached. Authorities said the child had been placed in a trash bag and left in a wooded area but was dragged to the side of the road by animals.

The case was coined "Geauga's Child," a cold case that haunted authorities for decades.

Sheriff deputies stated that familial DNA from a voluntary ancestry online database was used to track Ritchey down. They identified distant family members in 2018.

Detectives used the same techniques that allowed authorities to track down the Golden State Killer. Authorities said the case is the 51st in the nation to be potentially solved using familial DNA techniques.

At the time of her arrest in 2019, she admitted to giving birth to the child, placing him in a bag and leaving him in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ritchey also confessed to committing a similar crime with another child in 1991 in Cuyahoga County, two years prior to police finding Geauga’s Child.

Investigators say Ritchey is still married to the baby's father, but that she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say Ritchey now has three grown children.

