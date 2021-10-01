72-year-old woman killed in Holmes County crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Holmes County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of US-62 and State Route 515 within Paint Township, located in Holmes County.

Troopers said the woman, identified as Maxine Hamlin, of Baltic, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 515 in a 2008 Jeep when she failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection and pulled into the path of another driver, identified as a 20-year-old Millersburg man, traveling northeast on US-62.

Hamlin was struck on the driver’s side and both vehicles stopped on US-62.

Hamlin was pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old passenger in Hamlin’s car was seriously injured and transported to Canton Aultman Hospital.

The 20-year-old was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, OSHP said.

This is the seventh fatal crash in Holmes County in 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.

