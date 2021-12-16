All missionaries from Ohio-based group held hostage in Haiti released from captivity

BERLIN, Ohio — The 12 missionaries from the Holmes County-based Christian Aid Ministries that were hostages in Haiti were released Thursday, the organization confirmed Thursday morning.

The Christian Aid Ministries posted this update Thursday morning:

We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.

ABC News also confirmed through sources that all 12 remaining hostages were released Thursday. There is no word on their condition or where they are at this time.

Wednesday was the two-month anniversary of the kidnapping of 17 Christian Aid Ministries missionaries by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16 after the group built an orphanage in Haiti.

Three missionaries were released from captivity on Dec. 6 and two were released on Nov. 21.

The kidnapping made national headlines and prompted several lawmakers to call for their immediate release, including U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman and Ohio Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, who introduced state legislation calling on the president and Congress to take action.

