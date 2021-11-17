Watch
1 person missing, 3 others rescued after 2 boats collide on Lake Erie

Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 06:24:38-05

HURON, Ohio — One person is missing and three others were rescued after two boats collided on Lake Erie Wednesday, according to the United States Coast Guard Great Lakes.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a call from a good Samaritan about two boats colliding on Lake Erie near Cranberry Creek between Huron and Vermilion.

Four search boats responded and were in the water searching. The United States Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit also responded to help with an aerial search.

Three people were pulled from the water. At last check, one person is still missing.

News 5 has reached out to the coast guard for additional information.

