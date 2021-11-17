1 person missing, 3 others rescued after 2 boats collide on Lake Erie

HURON, Ohio — One person is missing and three others were rescued after two boats collided on Lake Erie Wednesday, according to the United States Coast Guard Great Lakes.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a call from a good Samaritan about two boats colliding on Lake Erie near Cranberry Creek between Huron and Vermilion.

Three people hurt and one missing in Lake Erie between Huron and Vermilion after two boats collided. Four search boats in the water and the @USCGGreatLakes helicopter from Detroit in the air. More here: https://t.co/RkhUTxdxky pic.twitter.com/cWfUzbpH5W — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 17, 2021

Four search boats responded and were in the water searching. The United States Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit also responded to help with an aerial search.

Three people were pulled from the water. At last check, one person is still missing.

News 5 has reached out to the coast guard for additional information.

