Train derailment spills paraffin wax in Sandusky; drivers asked to avoid area

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday night, Sandusky Police Department confirmed with News 5.

The train was carrying paraffin wax which leaked out and has since hardened. There is no danger due to the hardened wax.

The derailment caused some areas to lose power, including SPD. Restoration is expected around 8 p.m, according to Ohio Edison.

The Columbus Avenue underpass and Campbell Street rail crossing are closed due to the accident and police ask drivers to avoid the area.

There are no known injuries.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.