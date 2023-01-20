Willard City Schools announce 2-hour delay after bus drivers aide rescue efforts in nursing home fire

WILLARD, Ohio — Crews are battling a fire at the Blossom Nursing Center in Willard on Thursday night, sources confirmed with News 5.

Willard City School District, St. Francis Xavier Parish and School, Celeryville Christian School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center students will have a two-hour delay on Friday morning, the district announced on Facebook.

Additionally, St. Francis posted on their Facebook page the two-hour delay stemmed from the fire at Blossom Nursing Center.

"Willard City Schools bus drivers have come to the aid and will be transporting residents to safe locations. All residents are evacuated and accounted for," the post said.

