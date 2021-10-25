Woman dead, 2-year-old child among injured in Huron County crash

NORWALK, Ohio — A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash while four others, including a 2-year-old child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Huron County Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:52 a.m., a 2008 Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound on Old State Road at Boughtonville Road in Ripley Township. A 25-year-old man was driving with a 38-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child as passengers.

Meanwhile, a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Boughtonville Road with a 31-year-old woman driving and a 39-year-old woman as the passenger.

Troopers said the driver of the Jeep failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Old State Road and Boughtonville Road, striking the Chrysler.

Upon impact, both vehicles traveled off the side of the roadway. The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield by Mercy Life Flight with serious injuries.

The 38-year-old woman who was a passenger of the Jeep, identified as Timbra Conley, was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huron County Coroner.

Troopers said the 2-year-old passenger of the Jeep was in a child safety seat, but wasn't properly secured, and received possible injuries in the crash. The child was transported to Mercy Hospital Willard.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means and was transported to Fisher Medical Center with serious injuries. The passenger received possible injuries but was not transported from the scene by EMS, troopers said.

Troopers believe failure to yield and unsafe speed are both factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

