2 kids inside vehicle during police pursuit that stretched from Mentor to Cleveland to Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Two juveniles were released to their mother after they were in a car that was involved in a pursuit with police overnight Monday, according to Willowick Chief of Police Brian C. Turner.

The pursuit originally started in Mentor when a vehicle fled from police on State Route 2 westbound.

The vehicle exited off 90 at East 152nd Street and continued driving throughout the area, winding up on several side streets in the area.

The driver eventually stopped and surrendered to officers, Turner said.

Two juveniles, ages 7 and 10, were in the vehicle during the pursuit. They were released to their mothers.

The driver was arrested and will be charged with felony failure to comply, having weapons under disability, improper transport of a firearm and misdemeanor child endangering.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

