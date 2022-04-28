Watch
3 ducklings search for forever home after being possibly abandoned at Lake County park

Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 27, 2022
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is looking for a home for three ducklings after they were found at Veterans Park.

According to the shelter, a park employee noticed the three ducklings following a woman around.

The shelter said the woman was just enjoying the park, when she realized there were three ducks lined up behind her.

The ducks have been imprinted on humans and were most likely searching for anyone to help them find their way home after possibly being abandoned at the park.

The ducklings are now available for adoption to a duck-experienced home.

If you're interested in adopting the family, email adopt@lakehumane.org.

