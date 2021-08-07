61st annual Kiwanis Strawberry Festival wraps up in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio — The 61st Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival wraps up Saturday at Kirtland High School.

The festival transitioned to a drive-thru event last year but is back to a more traditional setting this summer. The event is a big fund raiser for the Kiwanis Club, which helps fund various projects like a new gazebo in Kirkland and dugouts at the baseball fields.

Rides are typically the Strawberry Festival’s biggest attraction, but this year the vendor they use wasn’t available. Organizers shifted gears and developed a bounce house park and car-smash station to help generate funding for the Kiwanis Club at the event.

“Rides are typically the biggest part of our fundraiser. That’s an enormous element of what we do and how we make money,” said Kiwanis Club president Chris Hesson. “The bounce house park has been awesome. To see the kids go through and have a blast. We’ve had some people say they want us to continue that instead. We have the car smash this year; they have torn that car up. It looks like it went through an accident.”

The event begins at noon and runs through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Guests can sample strawberry shortcake; chocolate covered strawberries and enjoy live music and other festival foods.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.