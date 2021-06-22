Avery Dennison announces plans to expand Painesville facility

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Avery Dennison Performance Tapes, a manufacturing company out of Painesville that makes adhesive products with a variety of applications, announced Tuesday its plans to expand its facility and add more than two dozen new jobs to the area.

“Avery Dennison is a long-time employer in Northeast Ohio,” said Steve Flannery, vice president and general manager of Performance Tapes North America. “We are extremely excited for our continuing involvement as a good neighbor and an important part of the community’s economic vitality.”

The company is expanding its facility by 32,000 square feet. The move will bring 25 new full-time jobs to Northeast Ohio by supporting "new and existing pressure-sensitive specialty tape customers in the automotive, general industrial, packaging, and building and construction industries, among others."

The new jobs are in manufacturing and skilled labor roles.

The company said it will break ground on the expansion in September with an estimated completion date of the middle of 2022. Production is set to start in July 2022. Job training and project expenses are being paid for through a grant set aside by JobsOhio.

“As one of the city’s largest employers, we are excited to see this investment and commitment by Avery Dennison in Painesville,” said Cathy Bieterman, Painesville economic development director. “The city has been collaborating with their leadership team to improve infrastructure around their facility and provide development support. They are a great community partner, and we look forward to continuing to grow our community relationship for many more years to come.”

