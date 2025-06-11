Bear spotted in Chester Township

A bear was caught on camera in a yard in Geauga County.

The bear was spotted in Chester Township over the weekend.

Tom, who shared the video with us, said the bear had bent the iron pipe on which the bird feeder was mounted.

This is the second time a bear was spotted in Northeast Ohio this week.

Black bear spotted in Painesville Township

A black bear roaming the neighborhood was spotted on a Painesville Township home surveillance camera.

The Painesville City Fire Department has a list of what to do/not do when encountering a black bear:

