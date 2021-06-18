'Cardinal Go' to improve access to campus, local resources for Mentor students

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor Public Schools and Laketran are teaming up for a new program called Cardinal Go.

The new program is designed to give students increased access to real-world learning opportunities.

The school district was recently awarded a grant that will fully fund a two-year pilot of a new student transit benefit program with Laketran. Cardinal Go will allow Mentor High School students, grades 9-12, to ride Laketran’s Local Route 1-9 free of charge wherever they are traveling – be it to campus, internships, activities, local resources, or after school jobs.

In order to address this, Mentor Schools partnered with Laketran to provide an additional transportation opportunity for high school students to increase access to real-world learning opportunities and community resources in northeast Ohio.

This all comes as Laketran has beefed up its service in Lake County recently. The transit company launched Route 8 last year, its first new bus route in 20 years. The new line connects Mentor High School directly to Tyler Bouelvard, which is a vibrant industrial hub.

"In terms of Mentor, Ohio, Tyler Blvd has a ton of companies, a ton of business and a ton of job openings. Yes, there are openings in manufacturing, but all these manufacturing employers need a plethora of different types of employees,” said Mentor Public Schools CTE coordinator Dr. Joe Glavan. “So, we’re talking about accountants, we’re talking about business managers. Everything you can think of, they’re hiring in Mentor.”

The program will be available to students starting this fall.

