MENTOR, Ohio — By day, Ken Filipiak calls the shots at Mentor City Hall. By night, he calls the set list as lead singer of Risk Factor, a local band whose lineup includes another familiar face from city government.

What began with a shared interest in music more than a decade ago has grown into a band with deep Lake County ties. Risk Factor brings together Filipiak, Mentor communications officer Ante Logarusic and three other local professionals who trade their day jobs for nights performing music spanning multiple decades.

"It's my night job," Filipiak said.

"We play a little bit of every music from every era," Filipiak said.

The five members came together from different musical backgrounds before converging in Lake County.

"We all had different bands and different points and different places and we just kind of all converged here in Lake County and we've got good chemistry and there's just good people too," Filipiak said.

On stage, Logarusic trades his communications role for the bass.

"I support him during the day and I support him at night," Logarusic said about Filipiak.

The band's roots trace back to a job interview more than a decade ago.

"In 2014, I interviewed for the city of Mentor. I got to meet Ken Filipiak, our city manager, and during my interview, you know, we were talking about interests. I mentioned I had an interest in music," Logarusic said.

That shared interest eventually set the stage for the band.

"Fast forward a couple of years and then we finally had the opportunity to kind of get the guys together and we had instant chemistry," Logarusic said.

A buyer, a police officer and a code enforcement specialist round out the group. Together, they hit the right note.

For some of the members, the band is a reunion decades in the making.

"Three of us actually played together in the early 1990s and then we got married, had kids, you know, got real jobs and put the whole thing down," said Logarusic.

Now, it's a labor of love.

"I get to tell you, I get to play with my 4 best friends. It's a lot of fun," said Logarusic.

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