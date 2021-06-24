City of Mentor honors police and firefighters with memorial dedication

MENTOR, Ohio — On the third anniversary of the death of Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany, his community came together to dedicate a memorial to police and firefighters who gave their lives as the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial is located at the corner of Civic Center Boulevard and Munson Road. It's between the police station and Fire Station 5.

"The memorial was built to honor City of Mentor first responders who have died in service of their community...It was designed with the assistance of a committee of Mentor fire and police officers and is meant to serve as a place of reflection," officials said.

Officer Mazany died in June 2018 while assisting another officer on a traffic stop on State Route 2. He was standing outside of a police cruiser when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler, according to Mentor Police Chief Kevin Knight.

Mazany was a 14-year veteran of the Mentor Police Department and was described by his coworkers as a “happy-go-lucky kind of guy.”

In 2019, Brian Anthony, the man who struck and killed Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany, was sentenced in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Friday to 11.5 years in prison.

