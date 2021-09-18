City of Mentor looking for local artists to compete in Lake County contest

MENTOR, Ohio — The City of Mentor has put out a call for local artists to compete in an upcoming art contest in Lake County.

Locally known and emerging artists are encouraged to submit their work to the [unveiled] Lake County Art Contest.

Launched 28 years ago, the art contest features a wide variety of categories including watercolor, oil and acrylic, photography, drawing, mixed media and 3D works.

Artists who are interested in applying can drop off their work with the completed submission form and entry fee to the Mentor Municipal Center on Sept. 28 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To be eligible, artists must be at least 16 years old and residents of Lake County. Artists can submit one entry each and the entry fee is $5. The City of Mentor said it reserves the right to decline submissions that are deemed inappropriate for public viewing.

A reception for award winners will be held on Oct. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the municipal center.

Monetary awards will be given for first and second place in all categories and the Best of Show Award winner will also be featured in a solo exhibition at the municipal center next year.

To learn more or download the entry form, click here.

