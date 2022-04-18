Cleveland firefighter arrested for voluntary manslaughter in connection to shooting, police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 25-year-old Cleveland firefighter has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his roommate inside a Willoughby apartment on April 14, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Kevin McCarthy, 25, was arrested Thursday after stating in a 911 call that "he accidentally shot his roommate and that his roommate was deceased inside the apartment," the Willoughby Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the Willogrove Apartment Building on Grove Avenue in Willoughby, police arrested McCarthy outside the apartment.

Inside the apartment, officers found a 25-year-old man, identified as Christian Kilburg, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Cleveland Division of Fire has suspended McCarthy without pay pending the outcome of judicial proceedings.

McCarthy was hired to the Cleveland Division of Fire in 2021 and was most recently assigned to Engine 41.

McCarthy was arraigned Monday while in Lake County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

