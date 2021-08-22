Coast Guard members perform CPR, save woman having heart attack at restaurant in Grand River

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — A group of Coast Guard members were at the right place at the right time on Saturday after they saved a woman who was unresponsive and appeared to have a heart attack at a restaurant in Grand River Saturday, according to a news release.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a 52-year-old female patron was eating dinner at Pickle Bill’s Lobster House when she began having a heart attack and became unresponsive, according to the Coast Guard.

Station Fairport boat crew members were eating when they were approached at their table by another customer who asked them if anyone knew CPR.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Fields, Seaman Apprentice Caroline Murdock, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Reaser, Seaman Emma Spurlock, Petty Officer 3rd Madeline Watt, and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Woods checked her vitals and started to conduct chest compressions.

After performing CPR, the crew members verified a pulse and monitored the woman until EMS arrived at the restaurant.

The local fire department and EMS personnel responded and transported the woman to University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.