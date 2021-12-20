Concord Township teen awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 13-year-old boy from drowning in Lake Erie

MENTOR, Ohio — A Concord Township teen was awarded the Carnegie Medal for his heroic actions that saved a boy from drowning in Lake Erie last summer. The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk their lives saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

On June 24, 2020, Shane Morrison, 15, of Concord Township, was near the Lake Erie shore in Mentor when he heard shouts for help from a boy who drifted into deep water.

Morrison jumped in and swam to the 13-year-old boy who at that point had already struggled to remain afloat for several minutes.

The 13-year-old boy was panicked. He submerged Morrison repeatedly as he kept him afloat.

Morrison tried to swim back toward the breakwater but made little progress due to the strong current that pulled them farther out into the lake.

The 13-year-old boy was in and out of consciousness as Morrison kept them both afloat in the water.

First responders arrived in a boat and picked them up and took them to safety.

The 13-year-old boy was hospitalized for ingesting water, but he eventually recovered.

Although exhausted, Morrison was not injured after saving the boy.

The Carnegie Medal is considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism.

