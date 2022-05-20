Crossroads Health attempting to break world record for most kites flown simultaneously this weekend

MENTOR, Ohio — An event in Mentor is taking aim at a Guinness World Record this weekend at Headlands Beach State Park.

Soaring Hearts, the inaugural biennial fundraiser for Crossroads Health in Lake County, is an official attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most kites flown simultaneously.

Crossroads Health is a trauma-informed, evidence- and community-based non-profit behavioral and primary health care center dedicated to providing a comprehensive continuum of services to children, adolescents, young people, adults and seniors throughout all stages of life.

During the pandemic, the organization was forced to scrap most of their fundraisers that raised awareness for mental health. As we come out of COVID-19, the Crossroads wanted to reinvent the wheel and come up with an event to bring people of all ages together.

“I expect to see over 12,000 people here on the beach. Laughing, having fun,” said Crossroads CEO Mike Matoney. “They may get a little frustrated with the wind. We saw this morning. It’s up, it’s down. It’s in and out. But overall, just having a good time.”

The previous record is 12,350 kites flown simultaneously. Crossroads is aiming for 12,500 kites.

The event will take flight Saturday at 2 p.m. at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.

