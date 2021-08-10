Eastlake woman banned from owning any animals after animal neglect conviction

EASTLAKE, Ohio — An Eastlake woman was convicted on six counts of animal neglect after six dogs were removed from her home last year.

She was convicted on six counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a second-degree misdemeanor. A 90-day jail sentence was given but suspended on each count.

The Eastlake woman was sentenced to five years of probation, during which time she is not allowed to own or reside with any other animal than her current cat, which must be kept in a lawful and sanitary condition.

She will undergo inspections by Lake Humane Society. She was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and to pay $1,704 in restitution to the Lake Humane Society.

In February 2020, agents from the Lake Humane Society assessed 14 dogs found inside her home. Six were in “such terrible condition” they needed to receive immediate medical care from a veterinarian.

The Lake Humane Society. Neglected animals were removed from a woman's Eastlake home in 2020.

According to the news release, their fur was severely matted, there was urine scalding on their skin and they were covered in fleas and dirt.

Two of the six dogs had to be humanely euthanized. The four dogs were cared for until they were healthy and adopted into homes. The remaining eight dogs in the home were removed by the woman and given away before the humane agent returned for a follow-up visit.

She is indefinitely banned from owning or caring for any companion animal other than the cat she currently owns.

This case was one of many complaints the Lake Humane Society responded to in 2020. Humane agents responded to 42% more complaints of suspected animal cruelty and neglect than the previous year, according to the news release.

