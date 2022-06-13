Facebook group helps families in Geauga and Lake counties find baby formula

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Northeast Ohio families are turning to social media to help each other track down baby formula for themselves and other families in need.

Parents in Geauga and Lake counties are reaching out to each other through a Facebook group to see what stores have formal in stock and if anyone has any extra formula they can spare.

Families are not only using it to track down the hard-to-come-by items, but they’re also trading items—something families say stores won’t allow them to do.

“You can't exchange formula. The stores won't let you exchange it for what you need. You can't return it, so it's like you're stuck with this formula you can't use or you can't find. So we kind of all got together, just parents, moms, dads, grandparents to help each other find it,” said one mom who talked to News 5 about the group.

The Facebook group has nearly 300 members. Click here for more info on it.

