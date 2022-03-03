Food truck park called 'The Yard on 3rd' coming to Downtown Willoughby this summer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — This summer, the former space of Lure Bistro on 3rd Street in Willoughby will transform into a food truck destination for residents and visitors looking to taste the newest creations on the culinary scene.

Located in Downtown Willoughby, The Yard on 3rd will be located at 18042 3rd Street.

It will be an outdoor food truck destination for East Side residents and is considered the first food truck yard in Willoughby.

“As a lifelong Eastside resident, I am confident that (Downtown Willoughby) DTW is the perfect area for this concept. Bringing a fun and outdoor Food Truck Yard to Downtown Willoughby will create synergy with the existing vibrant restaurant and bar scene” said Anna Dey, The Yard on 3rd Co-Owner.

The Yard will have outdoor seating with picnic-table-style seating and an outdoor bar. The Yard will be open daily for lunch, dinner and late night. The space is also dog friendly.

Aside from The Yard attracting a rotating list of food trucks, the space will be the permanent home of the award-winning pizzeria, Geraci’s “Slice Shop.”

The “Slice Shop” will cater to visitors of The Yard and anyone else who just wants to order pizza for take-out or delivery.

“For my family and I, Downtown Willoughby was always a neighborhood we wanted to bring Geraci’s too”, said Bucky Spoth, co-owner, Geraci’s Pizzeria, in a news release.

The Yard will open sometime this summer. Interested food trucks can book a space with no fee. Contact Alex@theyardon3rd.com for further inquiry.

