Headlands BeachFest to return in July after a 2-year hiatus

MENTOR, Ohio — Partying at the beach might be the thing to do this summer as the world continues its return to normalcy. That will again be possible at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor as Headlands BeachFest returns on July 17.

The event first began in 2014 and has been held annually, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019 because of historically high water levels on the shore. The event has attracted more than 15,000 visitors to Headlands Beach when it has been held, according to the City of Mentor.

For the event this year, beachgoers can expect the 2021 Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition to take place. It will feature three world champion sand sculptors on the beach. In order for them to complete their projects, the sculptors must begin on July 15. Those who attend BeachFest will have the chance to vote for their favorite sand sculpture on the beach and ultimately see the winner crowned.

There’s plenty for families to do as well, as BeachFest will have a Family Sandcastle Building Contest for people of all ages, nearly a dozen food trucks, music, arts and crafts stands and Bubble Magic.

Headlands Beach State Park is located at 9601 Headlands Road, Mentor, OH. More information on the event can be found here .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.