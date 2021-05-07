Historic James A. Garfield home reopening for public tours on June 1

MENTOR, Ohio — The historic James. A. Garfield Home, located at 8095 Mentor Ave., will open to the public beginning Tuesday, June 1.

"We’re excited to get back to seven-day-a-week operations and to start safely taking small groups back into the Garfield home," said Site Manager Todd Arrington. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we try to balance taking visitors into the home with the required safety precautions.”

The Garfield home will reopen for reservation-only guided tours, with summer hours seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to CDC and Ohio Department of Health restrictions still in place, tours will be limited to one per hour from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. until further notice.

A maximum of seven people will be permitted per tour from 10:15 to 4:15. Masks are required inside all buildings operated by the National Park Service when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails, overlooks and parking lots.

The entrance fee for the James A. Garfield Historic Site is $10 per person for anyone 16 and older. Anyone 15 and under is free. Those with annual, senior, active military or access passes are admitted free of charge.

To make reservations, all 440-255-8722. Site staff will begin taking phone reservations on June 1.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.