Homebound seniors in Lake County can receive pet food deliveries on monthly basis

MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society and the Lake County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program will begin providing supplemental pet food to homebound seniors on a monthly basis.

The Lake Humane Society said so far that approximately 50 Meals on Wheels clients have registered to receive pet food, and that number is expected to grow. Volunteers will pack a bag of food for each client based on the number of pets they have. The food provided will be limited to feed up to five pets.

The first delivery will occur at the end of this week. Once the food is delivered to the Lake County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels volunteers will pick up and distribute it to clients and their pets.

The new service to provide pet food to homebound seniors is part of Auggie’s Pet Food Pantry, a program from Lake Humane Society.

It launched in the fall of 2020 to help Lake County residents in need feed their pets. Over 7,000 pounds of food have been distributed to those having a difficult time feeding their pets.

Residents looking to participate in the program can contact the Meals on Wheels program by calling 440-205-8111 ext. 241 or by visiting lccoa.org.

