Lake County corrections officer injured after incident involving incarcerated man

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A corrections officer at the Lake County jail was assaulted by a man being escorted back to his cell Monday evening, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that as the officer was returning the man to his cell, he turned unexpectedly and began punching the officer in the face and then slammed the officer to the ground.

While the officer was able to stop the attack, he sustained injuries to his face and a broken collarbone, according to deputies.

The incarcerated man who assaulted the officer will be criminally charged, deputies said.

"Please keep this officer in your thoughts and prayers. We pray for a speedy recovery from his injuries," said Sheriff Frank Leonbruno and Chief Deputy Jeff Sherwood.

