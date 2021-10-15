Lake County distributing potassium iodide to anyone living or working near Perry Nuclear Power Plant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County General Health District (LCGHD) will distribute non-prescription potassium iodide (KI) to residents living or working within the 10-mile emergency planning zone of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, Lake County Health Commissioner Ron Graham announced on Friday.

The county says the KI that was last issued by LCGHD is set to expire at the end of December.

The LCGHD will hold a KI distribution event for Lake County residents on Oct. 22 at its office located at 550 Blackbrook Road in Painesville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Graham said KI is more of a protective measure for residents who could potentially be exposed in a nuclear emergency.

“KI is not a substitute for emergency procedures, such as evacuation and in-place sheltering during a nuclear emergency,” Graham said. “It is, however, one more protective measure we can provide to help safeguard Lake County residents.”

Although KI will be available at care centers that would open as a result of a release from the power plant, in order to be effective, it must be taken within three to four hours from the start of exposure.

Taken in a specific time frame, the non-prescription potassium iodide can protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine, which is one of the contaminants that could be released in a nuclear accident or event.

In addition to the planned distribution at LCGHD, residents living or working in the emergency planning zone can pick up KI at the following pharmacies beginning on Oct. 25 during operating hours:

CVS Pharmacy—1506 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077 440-354-5609

CVS Pharmacy 1890 North Ridge Painesville, Ohio 44077 440-352-7051

CVS Pharmacy 9040 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060 440-255-9159

Discount Drug Mart 8023 Crile Road Concord, Ohio 44077 440-853-2542

Discount Drug Mart 8500 Mentor Avenue Mentor, Ohio 44060 440-255-0040

Giant Eagle Pharmacy 6556 North Ridge Road Madison, Ohio 44057 440-428-6111

Giant Eagle Pharmacy 1201 Mentor Avenue Painesville, Ohio 44077 440-358-7769

Marc's Pharmacy 7353 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060 440-951-1721

Rite Aid Pharmacy 180 N. State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 440-352-0627

Rite Aid Pharmacy 6655 North Ridge Road, Madison, Ohio 44057 440-428-1128

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.