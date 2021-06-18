Lake County job fair planned at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — A county-wide job fair is being held at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor Saturday in an effort to help job seekers and employers in Lake County connect.

The job fair will take place in the common area inside of the mall from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"We would just love to get people back to work and get them in front of hundreds of employers and give them a real choice on what type of job they want to go back to," said Mike Zuren, Lake County treasurer elect and vice president of Eastlake City Council.

All are welcome and the event is free for all potential employees and attendees.

Those interested in attending the job fair on Saturday are encouraged to register in advance and dress professionally for potential on-site interviews.

To register, click here.

