Lake County speakeasy pub set for grand opening this month

Lake County History Center’s speakeasy pub is set to open later this month.

“We’re getting so close,” said Lisa Lewins, director of Lake County Historical Society, that oversees the history center.

Lewins said they’re planning to have the official grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

News 5 Cleveland Inside of the speakeasy pub opening in basement of the Lake County History Center

She said the grand opening will be for donors, volunteers, and community members who’ve supported the effort to come in and see the space and learn how they’ll be able to use it in the future.

“We have all this opportunity to bring the community together,” said Lewins. “Learn about history and also just to have fun, and have that third space, that gathering space.”

The speakeasy pub is in the basement of the Lake County History Center in Painesville Township.

I visited four months ago and I’m following through as the project is nearing completion.

It is a space for the community, by the community.

Volunteers have been working to transform the basement of the 150-year-old building into a Prohibition-era hang out.

Craftsmen have transformed a reclaimed bar brought into the space, as well as several panels of decorative wood paneling from another historic structure in town.

News 5 Cleveland Bar at the speakeasy pub opening in basement of the Lake County History Center

They have also re-purposed antiques, made the space ADA accessible, and there’s a stage.

Lewins said the plan is to have food and drinks available along with entertainment.

“Our goal for this space is really just to make the house come alive,” said Lewins. “Trivia nights, rentals, history bingo, all kinds of fun things here.”

News 5 Cleveland Reclaimed panels at the speakeasy pub opening in basement of the Lake County History Center

She said she sees the speakeasy being open maybe a couple nights a week for community enjoyment and then other nights available to rent for private events.

There are still a few boxes to check, including some more decorating, but they hope to open by the end of the month on Tuesday, October 27th at 4 p.m.

Lewins said the speakeasy will help the historical society support the work at the history center.

The work on the speakeasy started about a year ago when volunteers began cleaning and clearing out the basement, holding a garage sale and keeping collection items safe, Lewins said.

She said they plan to name the speakeasy pub in honor of someone who has been a constant and major supporter of the history center and that they would share more information later.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.