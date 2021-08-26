Lake Humane Society creates fundraiser to help secure new vehicle for animal neglect investigations

MENTOR, Ohio — On Wednesday, Lake Humane Society's Humane Investigations vehicle broke down, promoting the animal shelter to launch a fundraiser aiming to purchase a new one.

Lake Humane Society's Humane Agent is the only one in Lake County and responds to all of the area reports of animal cruelty and neglect, using the Humane Investigations vehicle five days a week to transport animals out of abusive or neglectful situations.

Last year, the Humane Investigations department responded to 42% more animal cruelty and neglect than in previous years, rescuing 254 pets and helping even more stay in their homes. The Humane Agent also helps connect pet owners with community support programs.

The 13-year-old van that broke down Wednesday has proven to be unreliable and now the shelter is looking to buy a new one.

Lake Humane Society doesn't receive county, state or federal funding and relies on donations for its funding, which prompted the fundraiser for the new vehicle which is being called The Cruelty Prevention Project.

The Cruelty Prevention Project has a goal of $50,000, hoping to raise that amount by Aug. 31 so the shelter can secure a vehicle before the winter weather hits.

Funds will be used to purchase a Subaru Forester, an all-wheel drive vehicle, and will also be used to underwrite fuel, maintenance and insurance costs.

