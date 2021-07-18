Lake Humane Society executive director dies unexpectedly

MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society announced Sunday that Executive Director Lee Nesler died unexpectedly.

Nesler had been a member of the Lake Humane Society team for the past six years, launching a low cost wellness clinic, a food pantry, a trap-neuter-return program and the Cpl. Joshua Harmon Pets to Vets program in that time.

Lake Humane Society said Nesler loved spending time with her pets and riding her horse. When she wasn't spending time with animals, Nelser enjoyed outdoor photography, going to concerts and traveling.

While Lake Humane Society works to fill Nesler's position, Lori Caszatt, the director of marketing and community partnerships, has been named as the interim executive director.

“No one embodied Lake Humane Society’s mission of connecting people to pets more than Lee. While we grieve this incredible loss, we are comforted that Lee put together an incredible team at Lake Humane Society. We are confident that Lori and the rest of the staff will continue to further the LHS mission in Lee’s absence,” the Lake Humane Society Board of Directors said in a statement.

Lake Humane Society is accepting donations in Nesler's honor on its website.

