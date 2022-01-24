Lake Humane Society raising money for life-saving surgery for Penelope the cat

MENTOR, Ohio — Penelope, a sweet homeless kitty that has been suffering from a series of upper respiratory infections, is in need of life-saving surgery, and the Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover the costs of the surgery.

Penelope was surrendered, along with several other cats, to the shelter because her owner could no longer care for them.

After her arrival at the shelter, caretakers discovered that Penelope is suffering from an uncommon medical condition called polyps, which is a fleshy growth that can cause problems in cats.

Caretakers said she currently has polyps larger than the size of Tic Tacs in her left ear, nasal passage and throat.

Dr. Wolfgang, the Lake Humane Society’s veterinarian, said surgery will be required to remove the polyps, and since LHS doesn’t have the necessary medical equipment to perform the surgery, she will have to receive surgery at a special clinic.

The total cost of the operation will be up to $3,000, which includes the price of surgery and rehab and additional lab work necessary for her recovery.

The LHS has launched an Angel Fund to help raise donations. To make a donation, click here.

