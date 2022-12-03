Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

Lake Metroparks cancels Country Lights Drive-thru event on Saturday evening due to no power

Christmas lights glowing (blur motion background)
Storyblocks
glowing Christmas lights (blur abstract color background)
Christmas lights glowing (blur motion background)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 17:18:31-05

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks has canceled the Country Lights Drive-thru event on Saturday night due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post from the Metroparks.

"This decision was made with our guests' safety in mind," the post said.

If you have tickets for tonight's events, it will be honored on any remaining event date at any time.

The Country Lights Drive-thru runs Dec. 4, 7-11 and 14-23.

Watch live and local news any time:

Cracking The Code To Success

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.