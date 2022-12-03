Lake Metroparks cancels Country Lights Drive-thru event on Saturday evening due to no power

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks has canceled the Country Lights Drive-thru event on Saturday night due to a power outage, according to a Facebook post from the Metroparks.

"This decision was made with our guests' safety in mind," the post said.

If you have tickets for tonight's events, it will be honored on any remaining event date at any time.

The Country Lights Drive-thru runs Dec. 4, 7-11 and 14-23.

