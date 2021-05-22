Watch
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

Lake Metroparks Farmpark holds western-themed Horsefest

items.[0].videoTitle
Clad in their boots and hats, families got a taste of the old west during Horsefest held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.
Horsefest Lake Metroparks Farmpark
Posted at 6:30 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:30:42-04

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Clad in their boots and hats, families got a taste of the old west during Horsefest held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

During the two day event, which continues on Sunday, families are offered a look into horse breeds that helped in the westward expansion, can experience the sights, sounds and smells of the cowboy camp and can watch horse and riders compete in an obstacle course.

Guests can also try their cowhand skills by participating in roping, kids barrel racing, horseshoe throwing or driving one of the Farmpark's horses.

Horsefest will run on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.