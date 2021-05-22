Lake Metroparks Farmpark holds western-themed Horsefest

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Clad in their boots and hats, families got a taste of the old west during Horsefest held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

During the two day event, which continues on Sunday, families are offered a look into horse breeds that helped in the westward expansion, can experience the sights, sounds and smells of the cowboy camp and can watch horse and riders compete in an obstacle course.

Guests can also try their cowhand skills by participating in roping, kids barrel racing, horseshoe throwing or driving one of the Farmpark's horses.

Horsefest will run on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

